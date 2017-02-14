First African-American ‘Bachelorette’ says ‘it’s no different from any other’

(ABC)– “Bachelor” contestant Rachel Lindsay is making history by becoming the first-ever African-American “Bachelorette.”

Lindsay, a 31-year-old attorney from Texas, said she “doesn’t feel added pressure” in her new role.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to represent myself as a African-American woman,” she said today on “Good Morning America.” “I just hope that people rally behind me like they did in Nick’s season…just realize that my journey is just trying to find love. Even though I’m an African-American woman, it’s no different from any other ‘Bachelorette.'”

Lindsay is currently on the 21st season of “The Bachelor” with Nick Viall.

The news about Lindsay came earlier than expected; she hasn’t been eliminated yet on the show.

The official announcement was made last night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“I haven’t been on social media so I haven’t seen that much yet, but the cast members that I was on the season with have been great,” Lindsay said. “Family and friends have been wonderful too. I’m just glad I don’t have to keep a secret anymore.”

Lindsay said she jumped at the opportunity to become the next leading lady on the ABC reality show.

“I’m a skeptical person, so I was excited that they asked me to do it but I was also equally nervous,” she said. “But then, when I started to weigh out the pros and the cons, I decided that this is too good of an opportunity to turn away.”

Rachel makes her “Bachelorette” debut on May 22. You can see her in a brand new episode of “The Bachelor” next Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.