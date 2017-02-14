Free Valentine’s Day Weddings in Mystic

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Couples looking to get married on Valentine’s Day can get married for free February 14th in Mystic.

The Connecticut Justice of the Peace Marie Tyler Wiley is going to be officiating.

Anyone interested can go to the Meeting House at Old Mistic Village from 2 – 4 p.m. and get hitched for free.

The only requirement is that the couple must have an official wedding license from the town of Stonington.

You can get one of those at Stonington Town Hall five days a week 8:30 a.m. till 4 p.m.