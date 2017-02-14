Hair salon closes with no warning, laid off dozens of employees



CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Hair stylists in Cheshire told News 8 they were laid off with no warning. Employees at The Image Company Hair Salon were told via text message that they didn’t have a job anymore.

“We got a text at 9:45 at night. It said, ‘please respect our privacy but we are closing all four salons,'” said Victoria Mikulski.

The salon abruptly closed its doors in Cheshire, Bristol and two locations in Glastonbury.

“Over 50 people are left unemployed,” said receptionist Sebnem Qurbani.

“My manger called me saying you need to come to the salon and get your stuff, the store is closing down,” said Brianna Fahy.

“The owner sat in the parking lot and called the police on us, so as we were trying to retrieve our items he had the police officers come in for trespassing,” said Mikulski.

The employees said the owner won’t take their calls. Not only are they out of a job, but their paychecks bounced.

“I went to Webster Bank yesterday and the day before to attempt to cash my check and they told me it couldn’t be honored,” said Mikulski. “They owe us two weeks and a half that we have to contact the labor department for.”

And it’s not just the employees who are out of money. The salon also sold gifts cards.

“I sold plenty of gift cards to customers and it’s hard because now they can’t spend that money,” said Qurbani.

On Tuesday, people showed up for appointments. Some have been customers for over twenty years.

“I’ve been trying to call for the last four days. I thought I had an appointment, but nobody responded,” said Mike Miele.

“It’s really sad. My son today said I need a haircut and so we were going to go in,” said Eric Benjamin.

The employees said the salon owner won’t give them their book of clients.

“I’m searching for my clients on Facebook. I am desperately trying to keep my card on the door,” said Mikulski. “We have kids, mortgages and a passion for our careers that just disappeared over night.”

Without their clients they don’t have work.

“This job was a way of supporting many peoples’ families. I’m a college student myself so this was my way of paying through school,” said Qurbani.

“I would like them to give us what we are owed and move on,” said Christina Bonanno.