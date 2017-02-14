Haitian man admits role in scheme to stage dozens of crashes

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
handcuffs & gavel

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Haitian man has admitted in federal court he was involved in a scheme to stage dozens of car crashes in Connecticut and collected up to $30,000 per wreck by submitting bogus insurance claims.

Jacques Fleurijeune, also known as “Magic,” pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. He faces up to two decades in prison.

The 27-year-old Fleurijeune, who last resided in New London, admitted he was personally involved in a staged crash in Norwich in October 2013. A fellow participant crashed a vehicle and Fleurijeune replaced the person in the driver’s seat. He then told law enforcement officers he was driving and swerved into a tree to avoid a deer.

Prosecutors say Fleurijeune and others plotted to stage about 50 crashes in the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s