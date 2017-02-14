I-91 closed in New Haven after tractor-trailer rollover

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Troopers say they aren’t sure how long southbound lanes of I-91 will be closed in New Haven, after a tractor-trailer overturned early on Tuesday morning.

Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Connecticut State Police responded to I-91 S in New Haven, about a half-mile past exit 3.

A tractor trailer had overturned, resting up against a pole on the side of the roadway.

Troopers say the driver sustained minor injuries, and was transported by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Delays began as early as 3:30 a.m., even on city streets, but state police could not say whether the accident would be cleared in time for the morning commute.

News 8 has a crew en route. Stay tuned for details.