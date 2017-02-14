In the Bender Kitchen: Sexy Wings for Valentine’s Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sherry Winston shares her recipe for sexy wings with garlic.
Sexy Wings with Garlic
1 ½ pounds chicken wings (about 8 to10 wings)
7 cloves garlic, finely chopped (about 2 tablespoons)
Juice of 1 lemon (4 tablespoons)
1 tablespoon parsley
½ tablespoon Herbes de Provence
½ tablespoon tarragon
1 teaspoon hot chili powder
¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper
1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
4 tablespoons Dijon mustard
¼ cup chicken stock
Salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
Sliced hot peppers for garnish
Wash and dry chicken wings and place them on a broiler pan so wings don’t overlap.
Mix sauce ingredients in a small mixing bowl.
Coat the chicken wings with half of sauce and reserve the rest.
Place chicken wings under a hot broiler, and broil until one side is dark brown.
Turn wings over and add remaining sauce mixed.
Make sure the sauce is well blended. Cook another 5 to 8 minutes.
Garnish with hot peppers of your choice. Serve with brown rice and simple and delicious summer salad.