In the Bender Kitchen: Sexy Wings for Valentine’s Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sherry Winston shares her recipe for sexy wings with garlic.

Sexy Wings with Garlic

1 ½ pounds chicken wings (about 8 to10 wings)

7 cloves garlic, finely chopped (about 2 tablespoons)

Juice of 1 lemon (4 tablespoons)

1 tablespoon parsley

½ tablespoon Herbes de Provence

½ tablespoon tarragon

1 teaspoon hot chili powder

¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper

1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

4 tablespoons Dijon mustard

¼ cup chicken stock

Salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

Sliced hot peppers for garnish

Wash and dry chicken wings and place them on a broiler pan so wings don’t overlap.

Mix sauce ingredients in a small mixing bowl.

Coat the chicken wings with half of sauce and reserve the rest.

Place chicken wings under a hot broiler, and broil until one side is dark brown.

Turn wings over and add remaining sauce mixed.

Make sure the sauce is well blended. Cook another 5 to 8 minutes.

Garnish with hot peppers of your choice. Serve with brown rice and simple and delicious summer salad.