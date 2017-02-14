IRS warns of W-2 phishing scam

Related Coverage BBB warns you of dangerous email scam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dangerous W-2 Phishing Scam Evolving. That is the headline from an Internal Revenue Service warning released earlier this month. The IRS says the scam first surfaced last year, but has grown this year to include a wider variety of targets.

“This particular one is not an IRS impersonation. These are the scammer looking for tax information and using it within the tax system,” said IRS spokesperson Raphael Tulino.

Tulino said the scammers send an email to a company’s payroll division pretending to be a company executive. The scammer asks the recipient send email them back a list of employees and their W-2 information. It’s a scam known as business email spoofing which allows the scammer to gain employee personal information.

“Once they get that information outside the tax system cause a lot of it is tax information on a W-2 they can go do bad things to your good name in the tax system, i.e. identity theft and fraudulent tax returns,” said Tulino.

In previous years these scammers were targeting mostly big corporations. This year they are targeting hospitals, nonprofits, tribal organizations, chain restaurants and school districts.

Authorities say even if your company has alerted the IRS to a security compromise individuals need to do the same. This will allow the IRS to flag your individual account and provide an extra layer of protection.

“We continue to have screens and detectors and filters in place to prevent the fraudulent money from going out the door to begin with. It all starts with us as consumers and taxpayers to be vigilant and protect our information,” said Tulino.

The IRS says anyone who thinks they’ve been a victim of identity theft should go online to IRS.gov and fill out a form 14039.

“We have so many resources in place. We wanna make sure we’re getting the right refund to the right person and not to the scammer,” said Tulino.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection confirmed last year Hartford based LAZ Parking was targeted in this scam. LAZ operates thousands of parking facilities and lots across the U.S. and employs more than 14,000 people.