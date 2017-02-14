Jury selection begins in ex-NFL star’s latest murder trial

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
Jury selection begins in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, as jury selection begins in his double murder trial.(Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Jury selection begins in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, as jury selection begins in his double murder trial.(Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) — Jury selection is underway in ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez‘s second murder trial.

The former New England Patriots tight end already is serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Lloyd was a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

Hernandez is being tried in the slayings of two other men, both of them fatally shot in 2012 after they left a Boston nightclub.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez was the gunman and went after the pair after one of the men spilled a drink on him at the club.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys began assembling a jury for the latest trial on Tuesday. Opening statements are scheduled to start March 1.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s