LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)- A 58-year-old Ledyard man is facing domestic violence charges after getting in a fight with his spouse.

Police say the fight happened yesterday at the home on Highview Terrace. They say Robert Derda was not supposed to be at that house because of a restraining order against him. Police say Dedra was verbally threatening his spouse in front of their underage child, and when police got there he continued threatening her in front of them.

Dedra was arrested and held on bond.