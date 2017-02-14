Middletown students to deliver blankets to St. Francis Hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Kindergarten students in Middletown will deliver blankets for newborns at St. Francis Hospital on Tuesday.

Kindergarten students from Spencer Elementary School of Middletown will be delivering Valentine’s Day gifts for babies in the newborn nursery, in the form of blankets.

The gifts are a part of the school’s annual “keep a baby warm” event.

Students of Gretchen McInvale’s class will take part in the delivery at 10:00 a.m. on Valentine’s Day morning at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.