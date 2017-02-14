Montville to decide on backyard chickens

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — If you look in Tara Crossley’s garage you see a small chicken coop. Right now her hens and roosters are illegal but she is hoping to change that. She got the chickens in November.

“They grow so fast. It’s almost like you can see it happening,” says Crossley. “It’s the craziest thing.”

She calls herself old fashioned.

“I guess I was born in the wrong era,” says Crossley. “I can food, I hang my clothes out on the line, I knit.”

And now she wants to raise chickens. The kids love them and she’ll get farm fresh eggs. But that’s the problem she doesn’t live on a farm.

“I didn’t realize I was breaking the law until a couple of other townspeople said you had to have five acres and five acres sounded ridiculous to me,” says Crossley.

So she hatched a plan to change the rules. With the help of town officials she tweaked her proposal which would allow six hens per home.

“You have to have a half acre and you must be a home owner,” says Crossley. “You have to be a property owner.”

Samira Baayou likes the idea of organic eggs but if the hens lived too close to her it might ruffle her feathers.

“They’re wonderful,” says Baayou with exuberance. “But at the end it’s the smell that would kill me. Nothing else not the noise not anything else. It’s just the smell that’s gonna kill me. Other than that they can do it why not. They’re probably going to give me some eggs for free I’m they’re neighbor why not.”

The town’s planning and zoning commission could vote on the changes at Tuesday night’s 7:00 P.M. meeting.

“If my neighbors had chickens I think that’s fine,” says Rufus Davis of nearby New London.

“I would have not problem at all,” Natalie Barron of Niantic agrees.

If approved though roosters would be outlawed. So three of Crossley’s seven chickens would have to fly her coop.

The good news for Crossley is her hens will still lay eggs even if there are no roosters around.