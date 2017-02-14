New Haven property tax assessment appeals due Friday

By Published: Updated:
New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attention New Haven property owners, you have until Friday to fight your 2016 assessment.

Assessment appeals for 2016 have to be in by the end of business Friday, February 17.

The assessment appeal applications can be picked up at the City of New Haven Assessor’s Office at 165 Church Street. The forms are also available online here.

Completed applications can be turned in to the Assessor’s Office, mailed to the Board of Assessment Appeals, faxed to (203)946-7122 or emailed to NHBAA@newhavenct.gov.

Review hearings will be scheduled for March.

