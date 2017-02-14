Newington Police looking for male suspect in beer theft getaway

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested and a man fled the scene from a shoplifting incident at the Best Market in Newington on Feb. 11th.

The Newington Police Department say they are searching for a male that was able to escape from police shortly after he and woman left the store at 175 Lowrey Place taking $190 worth of beer. Police responded around 2:05 p.m. that day to a report of a shoplifting in progress. An employee of Best Market saw a man and woman exiting the store without paying for the beer. The female, who has been identified as Sandra Weeks was arrested without incident on the scene and taken into custody. The male, who took off in a green Honda Civic before police arrived on scene, is described as a white man with facial hair wearing a black hat and a black hooded sweatshirt.

A backup officer who responded to the area witnessed the suspect vehicle traveling east on East Cedar St, according to police. The officer initiated a traffic stop of the car just over the Wethersfield town line on Wells Rd. When the officer approached the vehicle, he saw the driver reaching for a handgun on the dashboard, police say. A struggle ensued, and the operator took off east on Wells Rd at a high rate of speed and the officer was dragged alongside the suspect vehicle for about 150 yards. The officer was able to free himself, only sustaining minor injuries.

The male suspect remains at large, however the vehicle has since been recovered.

Weeks was charged with larceny sixth-degree, and was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond. She is expected in court on Feb. 27th.

Newington Police have released surveillance photos in an attempt to help locate the male suspect. Police continue to investigate the case.