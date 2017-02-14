Red Cross in need of donations after recent storms

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Red Cross is asking people across Connecticut for help after recent winter storms have caused a severe blood shortage.
According to Red Cross officials, snow and icy roads forced more than 30 blood drives to be canceled across Connecticut and Massachusetts over the past week. Those cancellations caused more than 1,100 donations to go uncollected.
Since the beginning of 2017, severe weather has forced the cancellation of more than 300 Red Cross blood drives in 30 states, resulting in over 12,000 uncollected donations.
Alyson Barraza, Communications Manager of the Connecticut and Massachusetts Red Cross Blood Services Region said that the need for blood is consistent across all seasons.
The need for blood doesn’t pause for severe weather – it’s constant. Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in. Eligible donors of all blood types are critically needed.”
Here’s how you can help
Eligible donors can find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets. Overall, the Red Cross has added nearly 200 hours to blood donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Connecticut
Litchfield County
Kent
2/21/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Kent School, 23 North Main Street
New Milford
2/27/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Canterbury School, Aspetuck Avenue
Watertown
2/21/2017: 1:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., First Congregational Church, 40 DeForrest Street
Winsted
2/23/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Northwestern Connecticut Community College, Park Place East/Route 8
New Haven County
Derby
2/17/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Griffin Hospital, 130 Division Street
East Haven
2/27/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Our Lady of Pompeii Church Hall, 355 Foxon Road
Hamden
2/16/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Quinnipiac University, 275 Mount Carmel Avenue
2/17/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Quinnipiac University, 275 Mount Carmel Avenue
2/17/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue
2/22/2017: 1:45 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Spring Glen church, 1825 Whitney Avenue
2/24/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue
Madison
2/28/2017: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Congregational Church – Madison, 26 Meetinghouse Lane
Meriden
2/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Valentin Karate, 75 S Colony St
2/20/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Midstate Medical, 435 Lewis Avenue
2/22/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist, 159 East Main St
Middlebury
2/25/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Middlebury Congregational United Church of Christ, 1242 Whittemore Road
Milford
2/23/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Academy, 140 Gulf St.
New Haven
2/15/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Michael J. Adanti Student Center/SCSU, 501 Crescent Street
2/28/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Haven Firehouse Training Center, 230 Ella Grasso Blvd
2/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Michael J. Adanti Student Center/SCSU, 501 Crescent Street
North Branford
2/17/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Road
North Haven
2/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Vitamin Shoppe, 417 Universal Drive
Southbury
2/25/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Southbury Fire Department, 461 Main Street South
Wallingford
2/15/2017: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., Zandri’s Stillwood Inn, 1074 South Colony Road
2/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wallingford Public Library, 200 North Main Street
2/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Zandri’s Stillwood Inn, 1074 South Colony Road
West Haven
2/15/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., University of New Haven, 300 Boston Post Road
2/23/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., St. John Vianney Church, 300 Captain Thomas Blvd
Wolcott
2/18/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Wolcott Senior Center, 211 Nichols Road
Woodbridge
2/28/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Woodbridge Fire Department, 100 Center Road