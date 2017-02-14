Red Cross in need of donations after recent storms

Related Coverage Red Cross still in dire need of blood donations

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Red Cross is asking people across Connecticut for help after recent winter storms have caused a severe blood shortage.

According to Red Cross officials, snow and icy roads forced more than 30 blood drives to be canceled across Connecticut and Massachusetts over the past week. Those cancellations caused more than 1,100 donations to go uncollected.

Since the beginning of 2017, severe weather has forced the cancellation of more than 300 Red Cross blood drives in 30 states, resulting in over 12,000 uncollected donations.

Alyson Barraza, Communications Manager of the Connecticut and Massachusetts Red Cross Blood Services Region said that the need for blood is consistent across all seasons.

The need for blood doesn’t pause for severe weather – it’s constant. Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in. Eligible donors of all blood types are critically needed.”

Here’s how you can help

Eligible donors can find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets. Overall, the Red Cross has added nearly 200 hours to blood donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Connecticut

Litchfield County

Kent

2/21/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Kent School, 23 North Main Street

New Milford

2/27/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Canterbury School, Aspetuck Avenue

Watertown

2/21/2017: 1:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., First Congregational Church, 40 DeForrest Street

Winsted

2/23/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Northwestern Connecticut Community College, Park Place East/Route 8

New Haven County

Derby

2/17/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Griffin Hospital, 130 Division Street

East Haven

2/27/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Our Lady of Pompeii Church Hall, 355 Foxon Road

Hamden

2/16/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Quinnipiac University, 275 Mount Carmel Avenue

2/17/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Quinnipiac University, 275 Mount Carmel Avenue

2/17/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

2/22/2017: 1:45 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Spring Glen church, 1825 Whitney Avenue

2/24/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

Madison

2/28/2017: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Congregational Church – Madison, 26 Meetinghouse Lane

Meriden

2/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Valentin Karate, 75 S Colony St

2/20/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Midstate Medical, 435 Lewis Avenue

2/22/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist, 159 East Main St

Middlebury

2/25/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Middlebury Congregational United Church of Christ, 1242 Whittemore Road

Milford

2/23/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Academy, 140 Gulf St.

New Haven

2/15/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Michael J. Adanti Student Center/SCSU, 501 Crescent Street

2/28/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Haven Firehouse Training Center, 230 Ella Grasso Blvd

2/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Michael J. Adanti Student Center/SCSU, 501 Crescent Street

North Branford

2/17/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Road

North Haven

2/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Vitamin Shoppe, 417 Universal Drive

Southbury

2/25/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Southbury Fire Department, 461 Main Street South

Wallingford

2/15/2017: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., Zandri’s Stillwood Inn, 1074 South Colony Road

2/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wallingford Public Library, 200 North Main Street

2/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Zandri’s Stillwood Inn, 1074 South Colony Road

West Haven

2/15/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., University of New Haven, 300 Boston Post Road

2/23/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., St. John Vianney Church, 300 Captain Thomas Blvd

Wolcott

2/18/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Wolcott Senior Center, 211 Nichols Road

Woodbridge

2/28/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Woodbridge Fire Department, 100 Center Road