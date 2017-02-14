State colleges and universities initiate hiring freeze across state



(WTNH) — While the state is bracing for more deep spending cuts, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities have locked in a hiring freeze.

The president of the school group Mark Ojakian, has implemented a hiring freeze at all 17 campuses in the CSCU system. UConn is not a part of CSCU.

“These spending control measures are necessary given our projected cut of $25 million for the next fiscal year,” said President Ojakian. “We must be strategic given our limited resources.”

The hiring freeze is in effect until further notice. Maribel La Luz, press contact for CSCU, says the freeze will be in effect through the end of the fiscal year and possible longer than that.

Ojakian will testify before the Connecticut General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee Wednesday on the governor’s proposed budget.