To keep your roses red & violets blue, here’s what you can do

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Before 8:00 a.m. this morning, this floral department was thriving. Folks had their reasons waiting until today to pick the perfect bouquet.

“I just thought today if we bought it, it would be more fresher,” said Chris Hyun. “One is for my wife and one is for my mother in law. She’s visiting from Korea.”

“It was a last minute thing. I thought I would do something nice for my daughter,” said Roxanne Oliveira.

“The customers come in, they want their roses they want to be serviced,” said Stop & Shop Florist Jackie Zampaglione.

She says with all these stuffed animals, balloons, and flowers they are 15 times busier than any normal day.

“It’s busy. It’s hectic,” said Zampaglione.

To make sure your roses are red and violets keep blue, folks at Stop and Shop say there is something you can do.

Cut and get them in water right away. Then, repeat that every other day.

Zampaglione, “Give them a little snip and inch on the end and that will allow the water to go up to the flower head.”

Once, they’re home don’t keep them near the heat. To make your display of love lasts it might be a good idea to think outside the rose.

Carnations, daisies, and mums all last longer than roses.