Tractor trailer crash closes Route 63 in Bethany

BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 63 is closed in Bethany due to a tractor trailer accident involving a ruptured fuel tank Tuesday morning.

State police say Route 63 is closed at Amity Road and Pleasant Drive due to an accident involving a tractor trailer and a car that happened at 5:48 a.m.

There were minor injuries reported but it’s unclear how many occupants were involved or injured in the crash. State police say extrication was required.

A fuel tank was ruptured in the crash so the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is now on the scene for the cleanup.

The road remains closed in both directions and is expected to clear in 8 hours or less. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

