Traffic stop ends with a foot pursuit and drug arrest

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — When Connecticut State Police stopped a car traveling eastbound on I-84 for improper registration plates over the weekend, it lead to a drug arrest.

Troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop but the suspect left the scene and led police on a high speed chase. According to Connecticut State Police, the suspect crashed on the off ramp at exit 40 in West Hartford and left the scene.

Edwin Chevere, 26, of Hartford, was arrested after a foot pursuit. Inside his car, troopers located approximately 46.5 grams of suspected heroin, 18.2 grams of suspected cocaine, and a small amount of marijuana.

Heroin seized in the I-84 heroin bust in Hartford. (Photo: State Police)

Chevere is facing several charges including reckless driving, interfering with an officer, and operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He is scheduled to be back at Hartford Superior Court on March 6th.

 

