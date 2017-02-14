Valentines Day freebies and deals you can score today

Related Coverage Beware of Valentines Day Scams

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH/CNN) Whether you’re single or in a relationship, there are freebies and deals to sweeten your day. We are helping you stretch your dollar with deals you can still take advantage of!

Love is in the air. The National Retail Federation says people plan to spend about $85 bucks on gifts for their sweethearts.

Kids and parents will also feel the love getting roughly $27 dollars worth of stuff. Most plan to spend around $7 dollars for teachers and friends and man’s best friend will get a little something to the tune of about $4 dollars.

So where are the deals so you can get a sweet treat without going broke?

If you’re ready to say “I do” you can get married for free on Tuesday! A justice of the peace will once again be officiating weddings at Olde Mistick Village from 2 to 4.

It’s important you bring you marriage license with you.

Download the “My Pretzel Perks app” you can buy one and get a free heart-shaped pretzel at Auntie Anne’s.

Hooters is doing their annual shred em and forget em event – bring a picture of an ex – shred it at your table get free chicken wings in addition to your order.

If you’re willing to pucker up, a kiss gets you a free meal at Qdoba, don’t worry, you don’t have to kiss an employee or anything.

Domino’s has a pretty good deal if you want to stretch your dollar on pizza all large 2-topping pizzas are $5.99. Valid through the 19th.

A number of restaurants are offering deals like TGIFridays. There is a $30 dinner for two and half priced bottles of wine..

Chili’s has dinner for 2 for $20.

Whether you have a valentine or not, treat your loved ones or yourself and make it a sweet day and did you know Americans will spend a billion dollars on those lovey dovey cards? Maybe save the money and think up what you want to say to your significant other and take a little time today to say it to them.