Valentine’s Day weather stats you’ll love

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)—What’s not to love about the weather in Connecticut? We’re filled with beautiful beaches, warm temperatures…a chilly fall with gorgeous foliage, and of course plenty of snow. We get blizzard babies, and hey, even our states capital has the word heart in it…well sort of.

But I get it…the days are short…nights are long this time of the year. It’s easy to get caught up in the “this winter will never end” type thoughts, but looking ahead can be a great thing! So here are some things you can look forward to over the next few month.

26 DAYS: Count longer days as a big old taste of spring for us and in 26 days we spring ahead and start daylight saving time. With this, our sunset pushes almost to 7pm and just 5 days later, we have 12 hours of day and 12 hours of night.

59 DAYS: We get snow in New England for about 5 months of the year. Inland Connecticut can see snow as late as May, but the latest (greater than 1 inch) snowfall on record at the shoreline is in the middle of April. Can we break a record? Sure! But it’s nice to think we have under 2 months of wintry weather left.

98 DAYS: Okay I know 98 days is far far away but it does take a while for warmth to get here. Around the end of May is when we start seeing temps in the 70s, and May 23rd is when our average high temp reaches 70 degrees.

This usually happens sooner inland thanks to the lack of influence by the cold water of Long Island Sound. Beyond that, summer is right around the corner!