Valentine’s Day wedding deal

New Haven, Conn.- There is no better time to get hitched, at least in terms of saving money, than today in New Haven.

City officials say the first ten couples that trade I do’s at a special Valentine’s Day ceremony at City Hall will only have to pay fifty dollars. As part of that fee, the couples will receive access to a decorated room, a small bouquet of flowers and a small wedding cake.

The city says Valentine’s Day is traditionally a popular time for couples to tie the knot in the Elm City and they expect that to be the case once again in 2017.