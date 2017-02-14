West Haven man charged in crash that seriously injured New Haven officer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly struck a New Haven police officer while riding on a scooter through a construction zone.

On February 9th, New Haven police arrested 70-year-old Thomas Greatsinger, of West Haven, charging him with multiple offenses including assault with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and striking an officer with a motor vehicle.

On November 28th, 2016, two New Haven officers were directing traffic on either side of a construction zone on Kimberly Avenue. One of the officers had stopped traffic to allow construction vehicles to enter and exit a fenced lot next to the roadway, but Greatsinger did not see him until it was too late, striking him with his scooter at a high rate of speed, according to New Haven police.

The officer was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, including a fractured and herniated discs in his spine, as well as a concussion. He is still away from work recovering from his injuries. It is unclear when he may be well enough to return to duty.

Greatsinger was not injured in the crash.

According to New Haven police, results of a toxicology test revealed that Greatsinger was under the influence of cannibis and cocaine at the time of the crash. Police checked his driving record, and discovered that Greatsinger has never been issued a motorcycle license.

In the conclusion of their investigation, New Haven police stated that they believe Greatsinger was traveling unreasonably fast through the construction zone, with no regard for other motorists, the officers, or the construction crews. Details of Greatsinger’s court date and bail amount were not released.