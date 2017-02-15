1 injured in Wallingford pedestrian strike

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Wallingford.

Wallingford police say at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit by a car along Route 150 (Main Street) near Route 68 (Church Street).

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but will hopefully be released Wednesday night. Police say the driver stayed on scene.

Police have not released the identities of those involved.

Wallingford police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police.