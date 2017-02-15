3 lanes closed on I-84 eastbound in East Hartford after multiple accidents

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –Two separate car accidents have shut down three lanes on Interstate-84 in East Hartford Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, two separate car accidents with two cars each happened around 2 p.m. near exits 58 and 59 on the eastbound side of I-84 in East Hartford.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said there would be delays.

(21517028) Delays – E. HARTFORD I84E 0.35 miles beyond Exit 58 (ROBERTS ST) at 2/15/2017 2:09:05 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) February 15, 2017

The Connecticut Travel website says there is a 1.2 mile congestion in that area due to the accidents.

According to officials, there are no serious injuries.