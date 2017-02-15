Andrew Puzder withdraws as a labor secretary nominee

(CNN) — Andrew Puzder has withdrawn as President Donald Trump‘s choice for labor secretary, a source close to Puzder and a senior administration official said.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer fanned the flames behind the opposition to Puzder in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“No matter how you cut it, there is no worse pick for labor secretary than Andrew Puzder, and I’m encouraged my Republican colleagues are starting to agree,” the New York Democrat said. “He does not belong anywhere near the Labor Department, let alone at the head of it. Puzder’s disdain for the American worker, the very people he would be responsible for protecting, is second to none.”