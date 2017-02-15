Another New England Snowstorm – Miss For Connecticut

More snow is in the forecast for eastern New England, an area that has been hit quite frequently the past week or so. Our neighbors to the north are expecting another system to drop plowable snowfall across much of the region. Above is a look at the RPM model for the next 48 hours or so.

Much of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont is already covered by over 2 feet of snow. Some areas are over 50 inches! Check out the snow depth map below. Areas highlighted in green are over 2 feet of snow pack. But Connecticut is going to miss out on even more snow. The snow pack in Connecticut ranges from a few inches along parts of the Connecticut shoreline to near 20 inches in areas of northern CT.



Two separate systems one to our north and one one to our south will phase too late to bring CT anything more than just a dusting of snow over the next 48 hours. However, as these two systems phase offshore, together they are forecast to blanket most of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont with close to a foot of snow and even more in the mountains. Very good for ski resorts and snowmobile trails but not good for those who are already tired of shoveling their driveways.

