Chiropractor gets 4 years for fatal drunken driving crash

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
Jonathan Rosa-Whitlock, Photo courtesy of Connecticut State Police
Jonathan Rosa-Whitlock, Photo courtesy of Connecticut State Police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut chiropractor has been sentenced to four years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that resulted in the death of another man.

The Connecticut Post reports that 28-year-old Jonathan Rosa-Whitlock, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle and second-degree assault.

He was sentenced to serve four years of a 10-year sentence and five years’ probation.

Related: Man arrested for drunk driving in fatal car accident

Authorities say Rosa-Whitlock was driving south on the Merritt Parkway in the early morning hours of April 25, 2015 when he rear-ended another car driven by 27-year-old Jesus Rivera. The impact spun Rivera’s car around and sent it careening into the guardrail. Rivera died at the hospital. A passenger survived.

Police say Rosa-Whitlock’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit to drive.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s