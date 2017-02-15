Crews knock down two-alarm fire at Hartford restaurant

(Lt. Raul Ortiz / Hartford Fire)
(Lt. Raul Ortiz / Hartford Fire)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews knocked down a two-alarm fire at a restaurant in a strip mall in Hartford, Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:48 a.m. at a restaurant called Mar Y Tierra at 693 Park Street. While the fire was mostly in a back kitchen, it is causing a lot of smoke. The smoke initially extended through multiple store fronts. The fire was under control by 5:20 a.m.

Firefighters found no one inside the restaurant and there are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

