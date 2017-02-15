Crews knock down two-alarm fire at Hartford restaurant

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews knocked down a two-alarm fire at a restaurant in a strip mall in Hartford, Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:48 a.m. at a restaurant called Mar Y Tierra at 693 Park Street. While the fire was mostly in a back kitchen, it is causing a lot of smoke. The smoke initially extended through multiple store fronts. The fire was under control by 5:20 a.m.

Large open area at the working fire on 693 park st. Tactical unit 1 utilizing search ropes. — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) February 15, 2017

Firefighters found no one inside the restaurant and there are no reports of injuries.

2nd alarm fire on 693 park st has been knocked down. Searches for occupants are negative. — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) February 15, 2017

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.