Cruisin’ Connecticut – Celebrating 25 Years at Foxwoods

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Foxwoods, celebrating 25 years of gaming, entertainment and more!

Foxwoods President & CEO, Felix Rappaport spoke to us about the history of the the tribe and gaming:

We were the very first native American casino in the United States. We have been kind of the capital of entertainment since day one. Frank Sinatra opened our Fox Theater.

Foxwoods Chairman, Rodney Butler was in high school when Foxwoods first opened, and has risen through the tribe to be the head of the resort casino:

It’s absolutely amazing when you think about it. When you go back historically beyond the 25 years and think about where the tribe was 30, 40, 100 years ago. We’ve been in this region thousands of years. To look at pig farms and wood cord sales and maple syrup tapping. That led to bingo. That led to this incredible resort facility that we have today.

In celebrating 25 years at Foxwoods, tonight at 8pm Smokey Robinson will play in the Fox Theater. Today at noon, there will be a 25-layer cake cutting ceremony open to the public.

To learn more about the extensive list of entertainment and events happening during Foxwoods’ 25th anniversary, visit Foxwoods.com

