CT man wanted for MA bank robbery

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WTNH) – A Danielson man is being sought for a bank robbery in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Great Barrington Police have issued an arrest warrant and are looking for 36 year old Eric James Sheridan. According to police he robbed the Salisbury Bank & Trust Company on Main Street on Monday. Police say he was not armed when he passed a note to a teller demanding money. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say although no weapon was shown he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say he fled in red 2014 Fiat 500 with Rhode Island plates and there may be a passenger in vehicle. When caught he will be charged with unarmed robbery and larceny over $250.00.

Anyone with any information on the robbery should call Great Barrington Police at 413-528-0306.