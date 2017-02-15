CT Office of Chief Medical Examiner has lost full accreditation

Related Coverage Medical Examiner Renews Accreditation Warning

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified by the National Association of the Medical Examiners on Wednesday that they had lost full accreditation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been downgraded to provisional status. The office has until September of 2017 to show sufficient progress in correcting their deficiencies in order to be eligible for full accreditation again. if those deficiencies are not corrected by September, the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner would lose the National Association of Medical Examiners’ Accreditation completely.

According to officials, the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has four phase two deficiencies. Phase two deficiencies are considered major and any phase two deficiency results in the loss of full accreditation. Officials say three of these deficiencies relate to inadequate staffing (medical examiners, investigators and medical record staff) and one is due to inadequate refrigerated body storage space. The office allegedly has six phase one deficiencies. Phase one deficiencies are considered minor and an office is allowed up to 15 phase one deficiencies.

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s office is working to correct the staffing and facility deficiencies. Officials say some of the vacant technical and non-technical staff positions have already been refilled. They say work on a new refrigerated storage space is being put out to bid in March. Officials believe the only anticipated remaining hurdle that would prevent the office from regaining full accreditation is the need for two more medical examiners.

Accreditation from the National Association of Medical Examiners means an officer performs sound and timely death investigations. Loss of accreditation means that an office cannot meet the minimal standards of practice for death investigation. As of January 1, 2017, there were 90 offices accredited by the National Association of Medical Examiners.

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduled to testify at the legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriation’s hearing on February 23, 2017.