Dog escapes from vehicle, bites student, teacher inside Hamden school

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A child and a teacher are recovering after being bit by a dog in a Hamden school Wednesday morning.

The Hamden Assistant Superintendent of Schools Chris Mellillo says around 8:05 a.m., students were arriving at the Helen Street School. Police say 46-year-old Leon Mitchell of Hamden was transporting his child to school when his 7-month-old American Bulldog escaped from his vehicle.

Mellillo says the dog followed the students into the school. He says the students got excited there was a dog, when it bit a a 5-year-old student in the leg.

A teacher tried to gain control of the dog by opening the dog’s mouth and was bitten, as well. The teacher sustained an injury to her finger. Another teacher was able to remove the canine from the small child.

Both the student and the teacher were treated at the school nurse’s office, but the parents of the bitten child brought their child to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.

The Animal Control Division says they have transported the canine to the North Haven Animal Shelter for an off-property quarantine. They say the dog will be quarantined at the shelter for the state mandated 14 days. Officials say the dog was up-to-date on its shots.

Both Hamden Police and Hamden Animal Control Division responded to the school.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Animal Control Officer Christopher Smith at (203) 230-4080.

