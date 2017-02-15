Dressed for success: New Britain schools adopting uniform policy

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — When the 2017-18 school year begins, all elementary and middle schools in the Consolidated School District will implement a universal uniform policy. Under the former policy, schools had the option of which colors to wear, but the new code will have the schools in a uniforms that consists of navy or white tops with navy or khaki bottoms.

The main reason for the change, according to Superintendent Nancy Sarra, is to help families reduce the financial burden.

Due to the transiency of the students in our district, we are adopting the universal uniform to alleviate the financial burden of having to buy new uniforms if your child moves to a different school in district. This also gives our students across the district a unified and consistent appearance.”- Superintendent Sarra

The district has given families sufficient time for the change, with the intent coming in the 2016-17 student handbook.