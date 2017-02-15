Expert: U.S., Russia have spied on each other since before the Cold War



(WTNH) — It was a bombshell dropped by Connecticut lawmakers on Capitol Hill, a Russian spy ship 30 miles off the coast of Connecticut. But you might be surprised about how often the Russians pay us a visit.

University of Connecticut Professor Frank Costigliola says this has been happening for years going back before the Cold War, Russia spying on America, America spying on Russia.

“This is standard operating procedure, the Russians have a fleet of spy ships, we have a fleet of spy ships and satellites and so fourth,” said Costigliola.

The same Russian ship made several passes from Georgia to Virginia to Connecticut and Cuba this year, last year, and the year before. No one brought it up when Obama was president. The professor says right now this is more a political football.

“There is a lot in the news about President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin and that is a whole complex story, there’s a lot of issues involved in that ship and I’m not even sure this ship was sent by Putin directly,” said Costigliola.

And what about the U.S. Navy ship that was buzzed by two Russian military jets last week? Professor Costigliola says our ship was floating just off the coast of Russia.

“That American naval ship was in the Black Sea which Russia regards as its nearby waters. So what was the U.S. ship doing in the Black Sea? It was there in international waters,” said Costigliola.

He says really it all this comes down to our two boys playing on the playground. It’s been going on since before World War I, and it will continue.

“Overall, it is important to keep these things in perspective, there’s a lot of cooperation that can happen between United States and Russia for the good. In terms of anti-terrorism and control of nuclear weapons,” said said Costigliola.