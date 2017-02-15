Gil on the Go: Bielefield School in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — In this week’s segment of Gil on the Go, Meteorologist Gil Simmons heads to the Bielefield School in Middletown. He talked to students about the weather.

One boy said, “it’s a little cloudy and warm” to describe the temperature outside. A girl reminded people to expect wind later. “Tonight, it’s going to be windy,” she said.

Gil tells the students they are exactly right. He says there are a lot of clouds in Middletown. Temperatures are in the 40’s for the most part, across the state, but some towns in western Connecticut are seeing temperatures in the high 30’s. Towns in the northwest corner can expect to see a little bit of rain or snow, but not enough to slow down any activities or plans.

