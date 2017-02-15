Glastonbury Police Make Drunk Driving Arrest

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Glastonbury police arrested a woman they say was driving under the influence. Police got a call on Friday about an erratic driver in the area of Chestnut Hill Road. The caller said the driver turned into oncoming traffic on Northview Drive and stopped. When officers showed up at the scene, they determined that Barbara Casparino was driving under the influence. She was arrested, and is due in a New Britain court at the end of February to answer to the charges.

