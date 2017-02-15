Governor touting jobs plan

Bloomfield, Conn. (WTNH) – In this time of economic stress on the state level, Governor Dannel Malloy will travel to an aerospace company in Bloomfield to talk about his plans to create and keep jobs in Connecticut.

The governor’s office says Malloy will concentrate on efforts to improve the overall business climate in the state through the creation of predictability and sustainable jobs during his speech at the Kaman Corporation.

The governor will be joined by Kaman’s CEO Neal Keating and the president of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association Joe Brennan at the morning event in Bloomfield..