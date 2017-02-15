Hamden Police are investigating AT&T robbery

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police are looking for two men in connection to a reported theft of a local store.

On Monday night, police responded to the AT&T store on Dixwell Avenue after reports that electronic equipment was taken. According to police, the investigation revealed that two males entered the store and took $800 worth of electronic equipment.

Officials believe the same two men went to a neighboring community after and stole more electronic equipment.

Hamden police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Officer Enrique Rivera-Rodriguez at (203)-230-4000.