Hartford Police arrest man for illegal possession of a firearm

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police arrest a man who they say was carrying a loaded gun without a permit. According to investigators, police detectives from the Focused Violence Reduction Team received a report about the suspect, 25-year-old Edward Perry, and were able to track down his vehicle. Once police pulled Perry over, a search produced a fully loaded Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun containing 13 live rounds, and .8 grams of crack cocaine. Perry is now facing multiple charges. A passenger his vehicle, 26-year-old Keano Jones of Hartford, is charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana.

