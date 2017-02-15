HeartCare Associates of CT: Dr.Ricardo Cordido

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Dr. Cordido is a founding partner of HeartCare Associates. Their practices are in Hamden, West Haven, East Haven, North Haven and Wallingford.

Advanced Blood Pressure Management: HeartCare is the only practice in Connecticut that offers their patients the SphygmoCor® system which non-invasively measures the pressure waveform at the heart.

He will share how he can prescribe better for the patient and either change their current medication or even take them off medication due to the results of this technology.The results from this high-tech system are important in managing high blood pressure treatment; especially for those diagnosed with resistant hypertension, to prevent or reduce damage to the heart, brain and kidneys from high blood pressure.

Dr. Cordido is also the director of the Vein Center within HeartCare.

For more information visit heartcareassoc.com 

