In the Bender kitchen: Valley Shakespeare Festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Valley Shakespeare Festival started in 2013 by Shelton-native Tom Simonetti. After that initial summer VSF started developing more programs for the Lower-Naugatuck Valley, such as it’s Shakespeare in the Bar series, free readings of classics in libraries. Also, a touring company that adapts a Shakespeare play into 70 minutes keeping the original language and conducts workshops prior to the performance and a Q&A with actors afterwards. Valley Shakespeare Festival tours to very diverse audiences in the spring such as schools, libraries, senior centers, homeless shelters and community centers, bringing a fun twist to these classics.

Kick off to our 5th Anniversary Season:

Shakespeare in the Bar THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR. Caloroso’s Eatery and Bar 100 Center Street Shelton, CT. Tickets should be purchased in advance $15-$20 and can be found at www.vsfestival.org or by calling 203.513.9446.

Other events include our touring production of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, a special presentation of OUR TOWN to highlight the GreatGive and our FREE production in the park of the comedy TWELFTH NIGHT.