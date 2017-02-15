Local salons reaching out to help laid off stylists

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Local hair salons want to help the stylists who were laid off. The Image Company Hair Salon abruptly closed its doors leaving 50 employees without work. Dawn Ganino is the owner of Vincent Palumbo Salon in Branford. Ganino said, “I wanted to reach right out and help them immediately.”

Brianna Fahy was laid off her job at the Image Company. Fahy said, “I got a call Tuesday night at 10 o’clock my manager called me saying you need to come to the salon and get your stuff. the store is closing down.” Ganino is the new owner of Vincent Palumbo Salon in Branford. She’s been hair stylist for 20 years and knows how tough it is to get a job in the industry.

She wants to give back. Ganino added, “I need to fill these chairs. I have 8 chairs that I need to fill and I would love to get these girls in here and get them busy.”

Ganino said her salon will honor gift cards purchased for use at The Image Company. Gina Rivera is the owner of Hair’s Talent in East Haven. Rivera said, “Where do they go? They don’t have equipment they have no where to go.” She has a message for customers and laid-off employees too. Rivera added, “My doors open. come. Come to the salon.”

Gina Rivera is ready to fill chairs. “I’m willing to give them a months free rent so anything they do will go in their pockets to get them started maybe buy new equipment for themselves,” said Rivera. Creative Haircuts in Hamden wants to help too.

Andrea Rispoli is a partner at Creative Haircuts in Hamden. She said, “We would try to give back to the community and move forward trying to re-build out clients here and help those girls maintain their clientele.” Ganino said it’s a win win. “I want to keep those stylist busy. Keep them with their customers and build my business as well,” added Ganino.

Salons hiring and honoring gift certificates:

Creative Haircuts

2100 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden

Vincent Palumbo Salon

116 North Main Street, Branford

Hair’s Talent

30 Main Street

East Haven

Glorious Hair

1402 Whalley Ave.

New Haven