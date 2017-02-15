Local salons reaching out to help laid off stylists

By Published: Updated:

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Local hair salons want to help the stylists who were laid off. The Image Company Hair Salon abruptly closed its doors leaving 50 employees without work. Dawn Ganino is the owner of Vincent Palumbo Salon in Branford. Ganino said, “I wanted to reach right out and help them immediately.”

Brianna Fahy was laid off her job at the Image Company. Fahy said, “I got a call Tuesday night at 10 o’clock my manager called me saying you need to come to the salon and get your stuff. the store is closing down.” Ganino is the new owner of Vincent Palumbo Salon in Branford. She’s been hair stylist for 20 years and knows how tough it is to get a job in the industry.
She wants to give back. Ganino added, “I need to fill these chairs. I have 8 chairs that I need to fill and I would love to get these girls in here and get them busy.”

Ganino said her salon will honor gift cards purchased for use at The Image Company. Gina Rivera is the owner of Hair’s Talent in East Haven. Rivera said, “Where do they go? They don’t have equipment they have no where to go.” She has a message for customers and laid-off employees too. Rivera added, “My doors open. come. Come to the salon.”

Gina Rivera is ready to fill chairs. “I’m willing to give them a months free rent so anything they do will go in their pockets to get them started maybe buy new equipment for themselves,” said Rivera. Creative Haircuts in Hamden wants to help too. hair salon 8 Local salons reaching out to help laid off stylists

Andrea Rispoli is a partner at Creative Haircuts in Hamden. She said, “We would try to give back to the community and move forward trying to re-build out clients here and help those girls maintain their clientele.” Ganino said it’s a win win. “I want to keep those stylist busy. Keep them with their customers and build my business as well,” added Ganino. hair salon 9 Local salons reaching out to help laid off stylistshair salon 7 Local salons reaching out to help laid off stylists

salon13 Local salons reaching out to help laid off stylistssalon11 Local salons reaching out to help laid off stylists

Salons hiring and honoring gift certificates:
Creative Haircuts
2100 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden

Vincent Palumbo Salon
116 North Main Street, Branford

Hair’s Talent
30 Main Street
East Haven

Glorious Hair
1402 Whalley Ave.
New Haven

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s