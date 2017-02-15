McMahon seen as possible Connecticut ally in Trump admin

Linda McMahon at answered questions from legislators in her confirmation hearing for the U.S. Small Business Administration (Photo: ABC News)
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — They sure weren’t fans of Linda McMahon during her two contentious U.S. Senate bids in Connecticut. But the state’s top Democrats, including McMahon’s two former political opponents, have high praise for the former professional wrestling executive.

McMahon is now the highest ranking administration member from Connecticut.

Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal each endorsed McMahon for administrator of the Small Business Administration, an agency that supported $284 million in loans to Connecticut businesses in fiscal year 2016. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy calls her the “perfect choice” for the job.

Blumenthal says McMahon could drive benefits to Connecticut businesses and be a “voice of sanity and stability” within Republican President Donald Trump’s administration regarding economic policy.

The Senate overwhelmingly confirmed McMahon on Tuesday.

