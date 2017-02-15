Men too could get the baby blues

By Published: Updated:
Shutterstock Photo
Shutterstock Photo


(ABC News) — A new baby? A joy for Mom and Dad.

Unless, of course, your emotions have been short-circuited by depression. And the trials and tribulations of pregnancy and parenthood can complicate that picture.

Nearly one in five women experience some form of depression during or after pregnancy.

But now, new research suggesting that fathers, too, may get the blues.

Researchers in New Zealand followed 3,500 expecting couples, evaluating fathers to see if they experienced depression, and why.

Two percent of the men experienced depression during their partner’s pregnancy, and this number jumped to four percent after the baby was born.

The cause of the increase? The challenges of being a new father.

Women, of course, are rocked in part by the hormonal and physiological changes that they experience.

The new study also suggesting that in men, depression is often linked to external factors like stress and relationship status.

So while most of the focus in pregnancy is on the mom, it’s important to acknowledge that this time can be difficult for fathers as well as mothers.

Partners should look out for signs of depression in one another and get help if they are concerned.

For the baby’s sake, if not for their own.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s