Mother arrested after Rocky Hill toddler seriously burned

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH)– The mother of a Rocky Hill toddler, who suffered serious burns earlier this month, has been arrested Wednesday.

The two-year-old victim’s mother, identified as 26-year-old Shamique Martin, of Rocky Hill, was charged with falsely reporting an incident, false statement, risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to persons.

The incident took place on February 4th when the Rocky Hill Fire Marshal’s Office was made aware that the toddler was taken to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with burns on the child’s body. An initial report stated that the burns were caused by an electrical fire at the apartment complex at 200 Cold Springs Road.

Police say the child was taken to the hospital by a family member and that the incident was not reported to police or fire officials. During the course of the investigation, police say the evidence and statements from the crime scene and hospital, as well as information from witnesses were inconsistent.

An acquaintance of Martin’s, identified as 27-year-old Michael Shamel Davis, was the last adult to be with the child and was subsequently arrested. He was charged with risk of injury, reckless endangerment, interfering with police, tampering with evidence, arson, and issuing a false statement.

Police later learned that Martin had deliberately misled medical personnel and police, did not provide immediate medical treatment for her child and had placed the child in additional danger. Martin is also a licensed practical nurse and was aware of how serious her child’s injuries were yet failed to provide critical care in a timely manner.

The victim remains hospitalized but their current condition is unknown at this time.