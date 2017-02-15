Need Help With Your Taxes? College Volunteers Will Help For FREE

(Image: Shutterstock)
(Image: Shutterstock)

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – It is tax season and it’s always a taxing process. But you don’t have to go it alone. If you need help filing your 2016 taxes Norwalk Community College volunteers will walk you through your return and help determine if you qualify for a refund or tax credits.

Norwalk Community College’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is again offering free tax prep and filing services for taxpayers earning $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and taxpayers with limited English proficiency who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

Volunteers will help see if you qualify for credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Child Tax Credits to name a few. There is also a State of Connecticut Earned Income Tax Credit available for qualifying taxpayers.

Through April 18, you can get help from Internal Revenue Service-certified Norwalk Community College volunteers at VITA sessions held on campus, 188 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.

Tax returns will be prepared on a walk-in basis only; no appointments will be taken. VITA sessions will be held on the following dates:

Saturdays, through April 8, 2017
10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
NCC West Campus Rooms W138 and W140

Tuesdays and Thursdays, through April 18, 2017
7 to 9:30 p.m.
NCC West Campus Room W138

For information on what documents and information to bring, go to the Internal Revenue Service website at http://www.irs.gov and search “Free Tax Return Preparation for You by Volunteers.”
To learn more about the VITA Program, contact NCC Professor Tony Scott at (203) 857-7358 or nccvita@norwalk.edu.

