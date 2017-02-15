New AAA study reveals millennials to be worst behaved drivers

WASHINGTON. D.C. (WTNH) — A new report from AAA finds that millennials are some of the worst drivers on the road.

The AAA study shows that 88 percent of young millennials in the U.S. engaged in at least one risky behavior behind the wheel in the past 30 days, earning the top spot of worst behaved U.S. drivers.

The study found that drivers between the ages of 19 and 24 admitted to either texting while driving, speeding, or running a red light.

On the contrast, drivers between the ages of 60 and 74 were found to exhibit the least risky behavior on the road.

These findings come as U.S. traffic deaths rose to 35,092 in 2015, an increase of more than 7 percent. This is the largest single yeear increase in five decades.