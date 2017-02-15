New Haven man convicted of fatal shooting during pot deal

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
handcuffs & gavel

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A New Haven man has been found guilty of murder for shooting another man in the face during an argument over a bag of marijuana.

The New Haven Register reports that Jaquwan Burton was convicted by a jury on Tuesday for the 2014 slaying of Kyle Brown-Edwards.

Related: Judge won’t dismiss murder charge in 2014 slaying

Prosecutors say the 22-year-old Burton shot Brown-Edwards as the victim stood in the front hallway of his family home during what witnesses said was an arranged drug deal. The suspect was also linked to the victim through cellphone records.

Burton’s attorney argued that the key witness’s testimony was unreliable because he initially told police Burton had nothing to do with the shooting.

Burton faces up to 75 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for April 11.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s