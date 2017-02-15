New Haven man convicted of fatal shooting during pot deal

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A New Haven man has been found guilty of murder for shooting another man in the face during an argument over a bag of marijuana.

The New Haven Register reports that Jaquwan Burton was convicted by a jury on Tuesday for the 2014 slaying of Kyle Brown-Edwards.

Prosecutors say the 22-year-old Burton shot Brown-Edwards as the victim stood in the front hallway of his family home during what witnesses said was an arranged drug deal. The suspect was also linked to the victim through cellphone records.

Burton’s attorney argued that the key witness’s testimony was unreliable because he initially told police Burton had nothing to do with the shooting.

Burton faces up to 75 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for April 11.

