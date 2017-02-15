New Milford man sentenced for federal firearm offense

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut man was sentenced today in New Haven for possessing a shotgun with an obliterated serial number, according to Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Leonard Sikorski, a 61-year-old from New Milford, was sentenced to one year of prison, followed by one year of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in Sept. 2015, Sikorski transported three rifles, two shotguns and 1,561 live rounds of ammunition to a pair of storage lockers he rented in Danbury. On Oct. 22, 2015, Sikorski admitted to investigating agents that he had placed several firearms in those storage lockers, and gave the agents consent to search and seize the items. One of the items, a 12-gauge Remington shotgun, had an obliterated serial number.

Sikorski agreed to forfeit and abandon the firearms and ammunition seized from his storage lockers based on federal laws barring unlawful users of controlled substances from possessing firearms. He also agreed to surrender to the FBI five additional handguns and two additional rifles seized by the Naugatuck and New Milford police during separate car stops of Sikorski.

On Oct. 18, 2016, Sikorski pled guilty to one count of possession of a firearm bearing an obliterated serial number. He is currently in state custody serving a sentence for illegally possessing explosives. Judge Arterton ordered Sikorski’s federal sentence to run concurrently with his state sentence, which is estimated to end in April 2018.