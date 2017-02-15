North Haven Police Say Woman Stole From Lockers & Cars at Fitness Center

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- A North Haven woman was arrested after police say she stole from lockers at a fitness center and stole from cars in the parking lot. 31-year-old Jamie Cacace is charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Cacace took cash and a number of car keys from a local fitness center’s locker room, on February 11. Police say she then went into three cars and took money and other random items. Police arrested her when they noticed the car she was in, which was considered suspicious, parked in a Washington Avenue parking lot.

Cacace is set to appear in Meriden Superior Court on February 23.